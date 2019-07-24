All The Easter Eggs You Missed In Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘The Archer’ Are So Revealing

In classic T-Swift fashion, the pop-star surprised fans by releasing yet another new track from her upcoming album, Lover. Taylor Swift’s “The Archer” lyrics meanings and theories are everywhere and naturally, there are plenty of Easter Eggs and thoughts to go around about this soon-to-be hit. “The Archer” is the fifth song on the 29-year-old’s forthcoming album, and Swift has previously teased that it was a particularly emotional one for her.

Swift’s first two tracks released earlier this year—”ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down”—were largely well accepted. They were also slightly more celebratory and upbeat. “The Archer” is a slight contrast to the rainbow infused, excessively happy vibe of the album thus far. But we love it. It’s reminiscent of Swift’s usual ability to place her listeners right in her heartbreak, allowing her fans to relate and connect their lives to her material. “ME!,” though good, felt like a wannabe song-of-the-summer. And “You Need To Calm Down,” again, though written with good sentiment, felt a bit snarky and/or preachy somehow. But “The Archer”…is straight from her heart.

There’s no music video for this track yet, but Swift did release a lyric video on her page. So have a listen, and we will dive into all the thoughts surrounding this tender song.

So first things first, like we said above, this was an emotional song for Swift. In fact, the singer took to Instagram Live shortly before dropping the track to address a few things. She noted that many of her fans have previously pointed out that the fifth song on Swift’s albums are usually very emotional. (Ie. “Delicate” on her last album, Reputation.) And since fans had pointed it out, she has now been doing it on purpose. Consequently—this song holds a place near and dear to Swift’s heart.

Speaking of “Delicate,” many fans think “The Archer” is a follow-up to that song from Reputation. Almost like a sequel. Allow me to explain. In Swift’s song, “Delicate” she sings, “Dive bar on the east side where you at?” Well, fans quickly discovered that The Archer is a dive bar in…you guessed it!…East London!

Of course, people then started looking into the “Delicate” music video for some more Easter eggs that hinted at this song, “The Archer” (or vice-versa). In the music video, Swift reads a note. But we never actually got to see what the note said. Fans are convinced, “The Archer” is the answer.

In case you thought we’d already covered the “dive bar” line—think again. Just when you’re sure Swift can’t layer something else in, she does exactly that. Lovers of Today is a bar on the east side of Manhattan. So, though it feels like a slight stretch, fans are convinced this was intentional, and also possibly the inspiration for her entire album, Lovers.

A few more “Delicate” hints and Easter eggs below:

Fans are also convinced Swift dropped hints months ago. The “Gorgeous” singer put a bullseye and the number five in her music video for “You Need To Calm Down.” She also dropped a few hints in her Elle profile months ago. The singer shared 30 things she’s learned before turning 30. Guess what lesson #5 was?

Banish the drama. You only have so much room in your life and so much energy to give to those in it. Be discerning. If someone in your life is hurting you, draining you, or causing you pain in a way that feels unresolvable, blocking their number isn’t cruel. It’s just a simple setting on your phone that will eliminate drama if you so choose to use it.

So does this mean that this song is about another friendship betrayal? Seems highly likely.

Swift also hinted at this track with her music video for “ME!”

But now comes the most important question—who, or what, is this song about? There are essential two main theories circulating the internet right now.

#1—The song is about Joe Alwyn. This theory fits with the idea that “The Archer” is a follow-up to “Delicate” because that track has reportedly been linked to Alwyn. The issue with this theory, though, is that it doesn’t fit with her interview with Elle, which seemingly suggested a friendship goes awry. So…

#2—It’s about a friendship gone wrong. In the song, Swift sings about how all her enemies started as friends. It’s likely she could be singing about friends here instead of lovers. But who knows? She also says all heroes died alone so like, who died? She might not be intending for us to take every lyric quite so literally.

Here’s hoping more is revealed about the meaning soon. We believe in the Swifties, we know they can do it!