StyleCaster
Share

Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift’s ‘The Archer’ Is About Joe Alwyn But We’re Not So Sure

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift’s ‘The Archer’ Is About Joe Alwyn But We’re Not So Sure

Aramide Tinubu
by
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn
37 Start slideshow
Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images, Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We were minding our business when T-Swift dropped a new single from her upcoming album, Lover. But these Taylor Swift “The Archer” clues aren’t about Joe Alwyn, so we’re going to need everyone to calm down. (You enjoyed that little pun, it’s OK to laugh.) To backtrack a tad, we know that “The Archer” will be the fifth track on Taylor’s Lover album, and it’s one of her most emotional songs in a very long time. (Most Swifties know that Taylor always places her most heartfelt songs in the 5th slot on her albums.) Since the songstress has been in a serious relationship with her actor hunny–most people immediately assumed her crooning was all about Joe.

When you first listen to lyrics, it seems like the Red singer is talking about heartache from either a past or current lover. She sings:

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey / Who could ever leave me, darling / But who could stay?

This immediately raised our alarm because Joe and Taylor seem super good–last we heard they were even talking marriage. Therefore, we were immediately left to ponder things because Taylor’s romance with Joe doesn’t seem to fit in with these words, and we also don’t think the 1989 singer would be that obvious.

Thinking about the lyrics further, we think that Taylor is actually talking about the struggles and relationship that she’s had with the closest person to her –herself.  So let’s consider these lines again: “I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey.” We think Taylor is talking about the various feuds she’s been in the middle of including the current one she’s in with music executive Scooter Braun.

Reflecting back, especially on the public spats that she’s had with Kimye and Katy Perry, it seems like she’s owning up to her part in letting those fueds simmer and explode.

Growth– it’s important.

In Verse 2 of “The Archer” Taylor dives deeper into her past feuds and her overactions to certain things as well the feelings she has about them now. She croons:

But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here?

And I cut off my nose just to spite my face.

Then I hate my reflection for years and years.

Obviously, Swifties are barely able to deal with all of this reflection. One fan tweeted, “The Archer is so heartbreakingly beautiful. Listening to Taylor reflect on her guilt of hurting people and also times she’s been hurt as well.. it’s just so relatable and so sad.”

Another wrote, “I love how Taylor empathize with our feelings while at the same time, encourage us not to let our emotions eat us #TheArcher.”

Clearly, Lover is about to be deep AF. We’ll just have to wait to see what other gems Taylor has in store when Lover drops Aug. 23. We’re sure there will be something about Joe on the album.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 37
Taylor Swift
April 2006

Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2006

Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2006

Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2007

Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2007

Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2008

Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2008

Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2009

Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2009

Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2009

Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2009

Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2010

Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
June 2010

Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
June 2010

Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2010

Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2011

Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2011

Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2011

Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2015

Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2012

Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2012

Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2012

Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2013

Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2013

Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2013

Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2013

Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2014

Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2014

Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2014

Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2015

Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2015

Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2016

Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2016

Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2016

Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2016

Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2016

Seen on the streets of Manhattan.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
December 2017

Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

BTS Is Taking A 2-Month Long Hiatus But The Boys Aren't Totally Disappearing...

BTS Is Taking A 2-Month Long Hiatus But The Boys Aren't Totally Disappearing...
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
  • Taylor Swift
Tags:
share