Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift’s ‘The Archer’ Is About Joe Alwyn But We’re Not So Sure

We were minding our business when T-Swift dropped a new single from her upcoming album, Lover. But these Taylor Swift “The Archer” clues aren’t about Joe Alwyn, so we’re going to need everyone to calm down. (You enjoyed that little pun, it’s OK to laugh.) To backtrack a tad, we know that “The Archer” will be the fifth track on Taylor’s Lover album, and it’s one of her most emotional songs in a very long time. (Most Swifties know that Taylor always places her most heartfelt songs in the 5th slot on her albums.) Since the songstress has been in a serious relationship with her actor hunny–most people immediately assumed her crooning was all about Joe.

When you first listen to lyrics, it seems like the Red singer is talking about heartache from either a past or current lover. She sings:

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey / Who could ever leave me, darling / But who could stay?

This immediately raised our alarm because Joe and Taylor seem super good–last we heard they were even talking marriage. Therefore, we were immediately left to ponder things because Taylor’s romance with Joe doesn’t seem to fit in with these words, and we also don’t think the 1989 singer would be that obvious.

Thinking about the lyrics further, we think that Taylor is actually talking about the struggles and relationship that she’s had with the closest person to her –herself. So let’s consider these lines again: “I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey.” We think Taylor is talking about the various feuds she’s been in the middle of including the current one she’s in with music executive Scooter Braun.

Reflecting back, especially on the public spats that she’s had with Kimye and Katy Perry, it seems like she’s owning up to her part in letting those fueds simmer and explode.

Growth– it’s important.

In Verse 2 of “The Archer” Taylor dives deeper into her past feuds and her overactions to certain things as well the feelings she has about them now. She croons:

But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here? And I cut off my nose just to spite my face. Then I hate my reflection for years and years.

Obviously, Swifties are barely able to deal with all of this reflection. One fan tweeted, “The Archer is so heartbreakingly beautiful. Listening to Taylor reflect on her guilt of hurting people and also times she’s been hurt as well.. it’s just so relatable and so sad.”

Another wrote, “I love how Taylor empathize with our feelings while at the same time, encourage us not to let our emotions eat us #TheArcher.”

Clearly, Lover is about to be deep AF. We’ll just have to wait to see what other gems Taylor has in store when Lover drops Aug. 23. We’re sure there will be something about Joe on the album.