OMG Amazon Prime Day Is Delivering The Concert Of The Summer Featuring Taylor Swift

We all know that Amazon Prime Day is the Black Friday of the summer, but now the two-day event just got even more enticing. Taylor Swift is headling Amazon Prime Day’s concert, and Swifties are going to explode with glee. Here’s a quick refresher on Prime Day. Essentially, you get to lounge in front of your fan or air conditioner and partake in millions of sales across Amazon’s website. In the past, Prime Day has been one day in July, but this year the company is stepping it up a notch. Amazon Prime Day will be Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16. So where does Taylor Swift come in?

The singer, who is currently promoting her forthcoming Lover album, will be headline a concert which will be live-streamed on Amazon Video (that prime membership super clutch.) Hosted by Glee alum Jane Lynch, SZA, Becky G, and Dua Lipa will also be joining the “You Need to Calm Down” songstress on stage.

This is the first time Amazon has done a concert series like this in correlation with Amazon Prime Day–so clearly it’s going to be super special. In a press release, Steve Boom, Vice President of Amazon Music said, “We can’t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe. Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we’ve curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love. We’re looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can’t-miss, one-of-a-kind event.”

If you’re looking for a free-ish Taylor Swift concert (where we’re certain she will perform her new singles and maybe even debut a third) be sure to log in to Amazon Video Wednesday, July 10 at 9PM ET.