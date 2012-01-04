Taylor Swift & Amanda Seyfried To Star In ‘Les Mis’ Movie

All I can say to this news is “OMFG.” The musical theater geek within me is delighted to learn that country darling Taylor Swift has been tapped to star as Eponine in the film adaptation of the classic musical Les Miserables.

BroadwayWorld also confirms that the stunningAmanda Seyfried has been offered the other female lead, Cosette, the daughter of Fantine, who will be played by Anne Hathaway. Seriously, the star power in this movie is already too much to take!

Of course, I was skeptical about Swift’s casting, but I can’t wait to hear her belt “On My Own” in her sweet voice. Additionally, I always forget that Seyfried is a classically trained opera singer, so she will knock it out of the park.

The rest of the cast is nothing to scoff at: Hugh Jackman is Jean Valjean, Russell Crowe is Javert, andHelena Bonham Carter is Madame Thenardier. This is essentially the most A-list high school play of all time. I’m literally so excited. Are you?