Taylor Swift Just Gave Us A Major Hint About Her Album Name & It’s Cute Or Whatever

In case you missed the whimsical pink explosion that was the music video for “ME!”–Taylor Swift has returned. The Reputation songstress dropped a new single, gave an interesting performance at the Billboard Music Awards, and is now giving interviews. Now, Taylor Swift revealed a clue about her album’s name, and it’s honestly kind of adorable. When Swift released “ME!” in late April, fans expected her seventh album to follow, but it’s been crickets.

Though there is still no official release date for TS7 yet, the Fearless singer did give her fans a major hint about the album name. In an interview with The Independent, she explained that you can find the name for her album title in the music video for “ME!” She said coyly, ‘I think you see it once, and you hear it twice.”

Obviously, the Taylor Swift stans gobbled that info right up, and they were able to figure out the album’s (possible) name rather quickly. The word “Lover” flashes on the screen once in the video, and it appears the lyrics twice.

Here are the lyrics:

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you’ll never find another like / Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

She repeats the line again later in the song.

Swift has been adamant that this new phase in her life will be different, and she’s certainly shedding all of the drama around her Reputation era if Lover truly is her album name.

It looks like she’s in a good place. The Cats actress recently apologized to Joe Jonas for putting him on blast after they broke up. She also said, she now stays away from anything that’s said about her. In a recent interview with a German outlet, she revealed, “I don’t read a lot about myself… I don’t want to read it if it’s too positive and I don’t want to read it if it’s too negative ’cause I don’t want an inflated sense of ego or just be, like, really low.”

Growth. It’s important.