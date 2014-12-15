Taylor Swift Had the Best 25th Birthday Party Ever

Taylor Swift isn’t just having the best year ever (hello 1989 selling 1.287 million copies in its first week), she also, over the weekend, had what will probably go down in history as the best 25th birthday party ever. And we aren’t exaggerating

While most people spend their 25th birthday having dinner with a few friends, Swift had just about every imaginable famous person over to her New York City apartment for the 25th birthday party to end all birthday parties.

And when we say every imaginable famous person we mean Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Karlie Kloss, Justin Timberlake, Sam Smith, Chrissy Teigen, the girls from Haim, Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, Ansel Elgort, Nick Jonas, and who knows how many more who didn’t get photographed.

“So this is being 25 … #WHAT #bestbirthdayEVER,” Swift captioned a group photo.

According to The Daily Mail, Swift ordered around 20 boxes of pizza for her guests, and her apartment was decorated with just about every balloon Party City stocks. Oh to have been a fly on the wall.

To to top it off, Swift posted the gift pal Lena Dunham bought her for her birthday—a cat necklace!

If this was how she celebrates 25, we can only dream of how she’ll ring in 30.