Taylor Momsen’s New Gig; What Do Sex And Shopping Have To Do With One Another?

Taylor Momsen. Photo: Eric Ryan, Getty

SITES WE LOVE:

It’s all about Gossip Girls this week: Jessica Szohr is a front row staple, Leighton Meester wants to design her own line, and now we’ve learned the official name of John Galliano’s latest fragrance for which Taylor Momsen has been tapped as the face: Parlez-moi dAmour. Will it smell like teen spirit or stripper chic? Je ne sais pas. (NYMag)

If you tuned into The Rachel Zoe Project last night, you already know: “The Zoeinator” has returned! Annnd we die. Of laughter, of course. (FabSugar)

Boyfriends everywhere, please take note: shopping is scientifically proven to deliver a rush similar to sexual arousal, according to a study by the University of Westminster in England. (StyleList)

So much for the Tom Ford show staying top secret some ballsy Harajuku girls crashed the show posing as Mitsuko Watanabe, the editor of Vogue Japan, and her crew. The worst part Watanabe was already inside. Way to tell your Asians apart, guys. (NY Post)

In the midst of his nice-guy makeover, Kanye West flashed a new smile at Rodarte on Tuesday complete with some thousand dollar-dentures: his bottom teeth were all bling. (WWD)

To gain access to the first peek at the Lanvin Hearts H&M fashion show, the much-anticipated collab wants bloggers to round up their readers for a contest. Just install a widget on your site to allow the company to track the number of readers who vote for you and you could win an exclusive trailer for the upcoming collection that wont run on YouTube or H&M. Get the widget on Facebook. (H&M)

TWITTER:

RT @dkny Mover to me: Do you work for DKNY? Me: Yes! Why? Mover: That explains all the black..(wise man)

It’s true – every classy NY woman in fashion wears black. Proof: our content manager.

RT @Bergdorfs It almost looks as though they’re discussing stocks & mergers… Almost. #tburch #nyfw http://twitpic.com/2onl26



Gorgeous. Business in front, party in back!



RT @refinery29 An interesting take on the @ladygaga meat dress http://plixi.com/p/45276773

Glad @ITSJEREMYSCOTT made an alternative for vegetarians, but no matching purse? Boo.

RT @bryanboy There has to be some drug you can take to make you awake 24/7 because you do shows all the day and cover events at night…

If there was one, we would be ALL UP on that.

