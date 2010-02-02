Taylor Momsen: Style Star Lands New Look Campaign

Love her or hate her, you have to admit that Taylor Momsen (also known as good-girl-gone-bad Jenny Humphrey from the television series Gossip Girl) definitely has taste. Just announced as the new face for British High Street store New Look, Momsen will be following in the footsteps of fellow fashionistas Alexa Chung, Kimberley Walsh, and Agyness Deyn in fronting the brands campaign.

Set to launch this spring, we admit our appetites are whetted. From what we can see of the line so far, we can attest that every piece in the collection could definitely fit into Little Js closet perfectly. Momsen seems to agree, as New Look reps said, “Taylor was very involved with the styling of the shoot with the result that her personality came through in each of the looks. She loved the clothes and took armfuls home!”

The actress is famous for her trademark long peroxide locks and kohl-smudged eyes, as well as her angst-filled demeanor and I-dont-give-a-damn attitude. Fast becoming a new-aged icon of sorts for thousands of teenage fans, moms around the nation have already voiced their concerns about the rebellious teen actress.

Her response? I didnt get into this to be a role model. So I’m sorry if Im influencing your kids in a way that you dont like, but I cant be responsible for their actions. I dont care. Well, well, Taylor.

Already an actress and singer, Momsen officially added model to her resume when she signed with IMG last year. With the combination of her impressive fashion repertoire and the medias seemingly never-ending fascination with her, were positive that well be seeing more of Little J well beyond Gossip Girl.

More News We Love:

New Colorful Wrist Candy We Love!

The Top 10 Makeup Brushes to Complete Your Collection

Jesus Luz and Madonna Split