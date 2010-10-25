StyleCaster
Taylor Momsen Shows Her Naughty Bits; Anna Worked For Penthouse?

Kerry Pieri
Taylor Momsen. Photo: Marcel Thomas, Getty Images

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

  • Taylor Momsen flashed her boobies to a crowd during a recent performance. See what one night with Chuck Bass does to a girl? (Fashionista)
  • Yigal Azroul launched a new online store and blog. So much pretty in one place. (Yigal Azroul)
  • If costume designers are the new it fashion “It” kids, does that mean they can steal from major designers? A dress in the upcoming Harry Potter movie bares a striking resemblance to a gown from the McQueen runway. (Refinery 29)
  • From Nina Ricci to Theory? Olivier Theyskens is banking on his mass appeal in his new position as artistic director for the basics brand. (WWD)
  • Anna Wintour used to be the fashion editor for Penthouse Publications. Um, were there clothes involved? (Styleite)
  • Lara Stone likes it naughty. The Brit beauty said, “I think naughty shoots suit my personality. I don’t mind doing a straightforward fashion shoot, but it’s more fun when there’s something naughty in it.” (Vogue UK)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

  • RT @ElizandJames Kind of doomed for Halloween. What’s a chic and easy last min costume? EandJ Brand Ambassador? We can definitely help with Halloween costumes

103903 1288028994 486x Taylor Momsen Shows Her Naughty Bits; Anna Worked For Penthouse?

  • RT @fuggirls [Go Fug Yourself] Clearly, I have found the beans their Halloween costume: http://twitpic.com/30rzgc Sometimes the world is awesome. -H We don’t know who the beans is, but we do know they’re going to have a sick costume.
  • RT @kikilet [Kelly Bensimon] Is anger the new sex? Temper the anger, wear love. Do you still believe there are no stupid questions?
  • RT @bryanboy Oh no he didn’t. Justin Beiber to launch his own fragrance. I mean who doesn’t want their grown ass man to smell like the Beibs?
  • RT @ELLEmagazine ELLE Quote of the Day: “I was given a lot just by being born where I was, but adolescence is a hard period in anyones life.” -James Franco Even when you look like James Franco? Dubious.
