Taylor Momsen: Last Campaign Ever?

Recently, we heard that Taylor Momsen was dropped by her modeling agency IMG, but today, her latest (and final?) campaign surfaced. John Galliano hand picked Miss Momsen as the face of his Parlez Moi dAmour fragrance, and evidently he encouraged her to bring her signature thigh-high stockings and caked-on eyeliner to the shoot. The Galliano scent is said to have hints of Turkish rose, ginger and blueberry, but by the looks of Taylor, we’re led to believe that it would reek of rock-and-roll all smoke and stale beer.

Maybe the loss of her modeling contract is a blessing in disguise: If her streetwalker-esque style is taken out of the spotlight, people can finally focus on what she does best her music. We’ve seen her perform with The Pretty Reckless… and we swear she’s good! Plus, when it comes to fragrance ads for 2011, all we really care about seeing is Natalie Portman for Miss Dior Cherie.