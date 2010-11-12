Taylor Momsen Blames Her Parents For Everything! Wah.

Taylor Momsen Photo: Dominique Faget, AFP/Getty Images

Get the sad violins ready: Gossip Girl‘s Taylor Momsen usually doesn’t give an F, but today she blames her parents for all her problems and her lack of friends.

According to Starpulse, the 17-year old says, “Everyone’s like, ‘Wow, why is she upset and why is she so miserable about things?’ My parents signed me up with Ford (modeling agency) at the age of two. No two year old wants to be working, but I had no choice.”

She has already voiced her distaste for some sex tapes (“I wouldn’t f**k Tommy Lee,” she oddly proclaimed) and shown off her signature scowl while in her skivvies for Revolver magazine, so where does this land on the scale of her shock-me-shock-me-shock-me behavior? As sure as Jenny Humphrey banged Chuck Bass there will be more to come. But, girl, you keep hiding your pain with that eyeliner and stripper heels.