Taylor Momsen: Bad At More Than Just Geography

Taylor Momsen looking forlorn. Photo: David Wolff, Patrick/Getty Images

Taylor Momsen seems to be getting a mini version of a Britney media slam, without any of the good stuff, like piles of cash. In the past year she’s alienated her Gossip Girl cast members, her parents, Courtney Love, apparently IMG since they’ve maybe dropped her from their modeling roster, and now, Scotland.

While playing a show and possibly flashing her boobs while fronting for her band, The Pretty Reckless, in Glasgow last week, Momsen announced her act thus: We are The Pretty Reckless and we have heard that Glasgow is the craziest crowd in all of England. Damn girl, the UK doesn’t play like that. I think you can guess what happened next, booing, widespread distaste, disappointment.

Here’s hoping for a less naked, less eyeliner, less stripper heels, more Jenny Humphrey kind of Taylor in 2011! You have t-minus ten days, werk.