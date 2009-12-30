Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift Split! And the 12 Biggest Celeb Breakups of 2009

After a brief three month, fairy tale romance, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift have called it quits. The two Taylors had begun dating while filming the upcoming romantic comedy Valentine’s Day, and were quickly spotted going on low-key dates together. Lautner had even flown to Swift’s hometown of Nashville for the singer’s birthday party on December 13, but sadly it was not meant to be. Despite their failed romance, both Taylors wish to remain friends.

This year was filled with ended romances amongst some of our favorite stars. Here are the 12 biggest breakups of 2009:

1. Hayden Panettiere and Milo Ventimiglia



The Heroes duo split up in February after a year of being together. The press speculated that the split had something to do with the 12 year age difference between the two stars.

2. Bristol Palin and Levi Johnston



The Palins are not a family that you quickly forget thanks to questionable quirks, “maverick” catch phrases, and of course, Tina Fey impressions. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that even their breakups are memorable. After three years of bliss, Bristol and Levi called off their engagement in March, only three months after giving birth to their son Tripp.

3. Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel



In 2009, after six years of comic relief together, comediens Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel ended their relationship. While neither Silverman nor Kimmel gave reason for the split, the two had experienced rough patches in the past resulting in an earlier breakup, which may have been an indication that things weren’t meant to last.

4. Sean Penn and Robin Wright



Together since 1989, Robin Wright and Sean Penn have filed for divorce papers twice before. It seems that Wright finally decided she had had enough and put her foot down.

5. Jon and Kate Gosselin



The Gosselin family breakup was one of the most scandalous events of the year. Between Kate’s aggressive remarks, and Jon gallivanting with the likes of Michael Lohan and a harem of questionable women, their falling out caused shockwaves across America. Jon and Kate filed for divorce in 2009.

Read more about the Gosselins here: 15 Celebs That Hit Rock Bottom in 2009

6. Billy Joel and Katie Lee



Following rumors of Lee having an affair with Israeli fashion designer Yigal Azrouel, Billy Joel and Katie Lee ended their five year marriage together. The couple maintains that the rumored affair did not affect their decision to separate, but that they were just, as people do, “growing apart.”

7. Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo



Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo and songstress Jessica Simpson ended their two year relationship this past year. Bad timing on Romo’s part, as the breakup occurred a mere night before Simpson’s 29th birthday.

8. Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley



This Canadian singing duo enjoyed three years of marriage before divorcing in September of 2009. Singer and designer Avril Lavigne noted on her blog that the two intend to move forward on a “positive note.”

9. Adam Lambert and Drake LaBry



American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert split up with interior designer Drake LaBry after recently coming out as a couple this past June. Though the romance was brief, the couple stated they are both on good terms with one another.

10. Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez



Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and actress Kate Hudson began dating in May of 2009, but by December the relationship had fizzled. Hudson, who is credited as being the muse that brought ARod his stellar results during the World Series was seen enjoying a night out solo with friends shortly after the breakup, proving she is more resilient than ever.

11. Uma Thurman and Arpad Busson



Kill Bill star Uma Thurman recently ended her engagement to fianc Arpad Busson in October of 2009. While neither one commented on the breakup, it was speculated that Arpad’s controlling nature may have been a factor.

12. Mel and Robyn Gibson



Twenty-eight years and seven kids later, the Gibsons filed for divorce in April of 2009. Shockingly, shortly after, Mel and new girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva became parents to a baby girl; not exactly a story that holds true to Mel’s previous religious reputation.

Check Out the Films We’re Most Excited to See in 2010