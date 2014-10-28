Taylor Kitsch Confirms He’ll Star in ‘True Detective’ Season 2

Many have speculated about who could possibly be in the running for Season 2 of “True Detective,” the hit HBO show that brought Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to television, and launched a thousand Sunday night viewing parties. Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn have already been announced to star in the upcoming season—which will have an entirely new cast and storyline, and will be set in Los Angeles—and Elisabeth Moss is also rumored to join the cast of four central characters. And now closing up the circle is Taylor Kitsch, who famously starred as Tim Riggins in the cult TV show “Friday Night Lights.”

“I can’t f-cking wait to hit camera,” Taylor Kitsch said in a recent sit-down with AdWeek. “So I’m excited. I loved that first season of it so much. It’s just unlike anything I’ve seen in, you know, I don’t know when. And it was so grounded.”

“I’ve just been prepping,” he added. “It’s been almost a full year since I’ve been on camera, so I’m itching, man. I’m overdue. You’ve just got to grind it out. Even taking this year off was, I mean you want to work, but you also don’t want to just water it down and work for the sake of working. So, it was tough to sit a year out, keeping a finger crossed that I was going to get True.”

Looks like Taylor kept clear eyes and a full heart for this one.