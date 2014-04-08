Lady Gaga Gave Her Boyfriend Taylor Kinney a Lap Dance (and Posted the Pics on Twitter)

Lady Gaga somehow always finds a way to amuse and shock people in equal measure, and sometimes she does both simultaneously. When a fan posted to Twitter the below photo of Gaga grinding her exposed bum on boyfriend Taylor Kinney following one of her farewell performances at New York’s Roseland Ballroom, Gaga herself responded, displaying quite the tongue-in-cheek sense of humor.

@GAGA_PawsUpXO finally page six wrote a true story #goodjob — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 7, 2014

Considering that these two rarely, if ever, step out in public together, this is pretty momentous an occasion for Gaga, who is renowned for keeping her private life as private as possible. She also posted another photo of her beau a bit earlier in the week!

I love my dad’s restaurant, and the guys that hangout there 💗💋 pic.twitter.com/KvJdyfsXxp — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 7, 2014

Are we bearing witness to a new openness in Gaga’s relationship with Kinney, who’s been her boyfriend for more than two years now? It seems unlikely that one of the world’s biggest pop stars would want to broadcast details of their love life all of a sudden, but it is cute to see her at least talking about him and posting pics of him every now and then.

At the Golden Globes in January, Kinney talked to E! News, telling them that “for whatever reason, [his relationship with Gaga] just works, and that’s that. I’m reserved, she’s not.” Gaga also once told Ellen DeGeneres that her man is a “hidden weirdo.” However they maintain their relationship, it certainly seems to be going strong!