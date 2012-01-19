Taylor Jacobson’s Reality Show To Film During Fashion Week

As if we needed more craziness during fashion week. Taylor Jacobson, the ex-stylist understudy of Rachel Zoe, has an upcoming reality show on Oxygen, LA Style, which we hear will be filmed during New York Fashion Week next month.

The show chronicles four up-and-coming stylists who work their way up to Zoe status through their celebrity clientele. With everyone in town during fashion week, specifically Jacobson’s former boss Rachel Zoe and/or former co-worker BradGoreski, we wonder what drama might play out.

If we hear anything we’ll obviously let you guys know!

Photo c/oMCMULLAN CO/SIPA