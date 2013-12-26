A Real Christmas Miracle: Cab Driver Found $300,000 in Cash and Returned It All

How’s this for a Christmas miracle: Las Vegas cab driver Gerardo Gamboa was working his usual shift on monday morning when a doorman at one of the mega-casinos noticed a large bag in the backseat of his taxi. Gamboa reached in, expecting to find trash, but came up with a fistful of dollars.

Inside the bag was six bundles of hundred dollar bills, totaling $300,000. One of Gamboa’s previous charges had paid his $10 fare, tipped Gamboa $5, and left the bag of cash behind.

Now, it probably would have been very easy for someone to take the money and run, but that’s not what Gamboa did. Instead, he turned the cash in. It was later traced back and returned to a professional poker player who rode in his cab.

“I don’t care from $10 to higher. My dignity is not for sale, and that’s the way I am. That’s the way our parents taught us when I was a kid,” Gamboa told CNN affiliate KVVU. “All I wanted to do was just call my dispatcher and return it, and this is the only chance I have to show cab drivers in Las Vegas are not bad people.”

For his honestly, he was rewarded with $1,000 from his taxi company and the honor of Vegas Driver of the Year. Gamboa, a 13-year taxi-driving veteran, said it was an easy choice to make. “Why? Because it [doesn’t] belong to me. I just want to do the right thing.”