Tavi Reveals the Highly Unglamorous Contents of Her Locker

At the launch of xojane.com, many of us were wondering, “Wait, what happened to Jane Pratt and Tavi’s teen dream magazine?!” But thankfully, after reading Tavi’s author page on the website, the online mag is still in the planning stages.

To hold us over until it launches, Tavi is a guest author on Jane’s website, and posted a witty parody of major editors and celebrities “What’s In My Bag?” postsbut of course when it’s Tavi, blog posts aren’t as predictable as they could be. Instead of giving us a peek into her bag, we get a glimpse of her over-stuffed school locker.

Confessing that the editors, models and celeb-type’s bags are actually underwhelming and that hers is as wellit contains just a phone, crumbs and a blue bag for doggy dutyshe found cleaning her “disgusting” locker (remember those days?) much more interesting.

If Tavi can keep spinning boring, predictable posts into these interesting to read gems, I can’t wait to see what she and Miss Sassy herself can do with an online teen magazine.

All photos from xojane.com