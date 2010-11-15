Tavi, Mag Publisher? More Preg Miranda!

StyleCaster
Kerry Pieri
Tavi Gevinson. Photo: Joe Kohen, WireImage

  • Tavi and the founder of Sassy, Jane Pratt, are creating a mag for “wallflower” teenage girls. Tavi is super excited. Everyone over the age of 21 in publishing is wondering where their lives have gone. (Style Rookie)

  • Brooklyn Law is not pleased with the naked co-eds making out in the library shoot that Diesel held there. Apparently a staffer approved it without getting the school’s permission. Does the whole sex sells idiom not work on law school candidates? (NY Post)

  • Kate Moss wore mesh on the cover of i-D’s winter issue, photographed by Alasdair McLellan. Mesh may not be totally winter appropriate, but somehow it works here. (Design Scene)

  • Miranda Kerr is so feeling her preg belly! She’s on the cover of Aussie Vogue after that whole naked cover. (Vogue AU)
  • The countdown is beginning for celebs and would be fill-in-the-blank gurus to get their moment in the Oprah sun. It seems no one will have a career after the show’s finale. (NY Times)

  • RT @MarcJacobsInt Here’s a nice shot of Marc and Robert from our SP 05 afterparty. http://plixi.com/p/57137114 Old school pic alert! We bet Marc would de-tag if this were FB. Though we think he looks adorbs!
  • RT @dkny I’m thinking about bringing a dart board into the office. Little headshots as targets (luv FB) No darts though, stiletto heels instead… #fashionaggression
  • RT @peoplemag Jessica Simpson’s fiance had been planning the engagement for a while: https://hootsuite.com/3a35 Poor girl gets engaged and all anyone can talk about is her ex. For shame!
