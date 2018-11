I’m a closeted science geek, so imagine my excitement to hear that Tavi of Style Rookie is as big a fan of APOD as I am (that’s Astronomy Picture of the Day for those of you who aren’t planetarium-obsessed). Tavi has gone ahead and taken things a step further by matching the Fall 2009 collections with each planet.

Rodarte’s expert mix of the elements matches up perfectly with Earth while Prada aggressively channels the harsh climate on Mars and Christopher Kane brings Saturn’s rings to life.