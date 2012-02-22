Tavi Just Wants To Have Fun For Uniqlo

It appears our little lady Tavi is all grown up. Between serenading the fashion elite during New York Fashion Week, singing “Heart of Gold” — a Neil Young classic from the film Cadaver — and being a permanent front row fixture at any fashion show of her liking, this chica has been busy.

Looks like she’s taking the next step towards fashion icon status with her Uniqlo campaign. In the ad, she’s posing with the legendary Cyndi Lauper (does it get any better than that?!).

The power duo pops in bright colors wearing clothes from the collaboration between Uniqlo and Irish designer Orla Kiely. We love how lighthearted the shots are, you can tell these girls definitely want to have fun.