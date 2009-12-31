Tavi Gevinson Style Rookie and More of the Best Fashion Blogs of 2009

Lindsay Lohan and Miley Cyrus may be prime tabloid fodder, but us fashion addicts follow a vastly growing, new kind of celebrity; style bloggers. From simply posting pics of themselves in daily outfits to writing about a shared love for all things sartorial, these young chicks have not only found themselves respect from the industry, but have scored front row fashion week seats as well.

While you can practice being your own fashion blogger in StyleCaster’s new Daily Mirror application, you can also peruse our top 10 style blogs of 2009 below:

1. Style Rookie



When Kate and Laura Mulleavy give their stamp of approval, you know Tavi is legit. Thanks to her published love for fashion, the tiny 13-year-old with the Peter Pan haircut is Rodarte’s new best friend and a fashion party regular (with parental supervision, of course).

2. Sea of Shoes



Jane Aldridge not only helped us launch StyleCaster 2.0, but her mountains of Ann Demeulemeester and Prada boots had us checking her site daily. And with a shoe line she designed for Urban Outfitters, the girl kind of knows how to work her newfound fame.

3. Childhood Flames



If you love lots of black, and a surly cool expression, then Camille’s posts will make you happy. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, her New York-friendly layers give us plenty of winter inspiration.

4. Opening Ceremony



The hottest store in SoHo has a pretty great blog containing interviews with store employees and coverage of the best city parties. They also give some pretty trustworthy style tips.

5. Fashiontoast



Although we remember this blog back when she DIYed everything and didn’t have sponsors, this year, Rumi Neely was invited to Paris Fashion Week, and was named “Best For Magazine Style Editorial Shoots” by The Guardian.

6. What Chuck Wore



For those of you who wish your boyfriend dressed better, (or have an obsession with Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl, like us) What Chuck Wore is the perfect blog for all things bowties, tailoring, and scandal. Pretty great eye candy, as well.

7. Bleach Black



Kristin and Valerie of Bleach Black launched a nail polish line this year…one shade of which was titled Dickweed. Amazing. They can also thank their blog for a wildly successful jewelry collaboration with Urban Outfitters.

8. The Stylish Wanderer



This girl wishes to remain nameless, but her style remains pretty inspiring. We find it refreshing that she keeps her pieces on the low side of the price spectrum while still looking amazing. No one has showered her with Givenchy yet.

9. Fashionista



Although Fashionista has been a fashion go-to blog for a few years now, they recently started a column titled “Life With…” in 2009, giving us fun insight into the daily lives of our fashion favorites; Keegan Singh and Behati Prinsloo, to name a few!

10. Garance Dor



Her photography skills were so much like The Sartorialist, that she started dating him. She was invited to sit front row at Fashion Week, complete with her own laptop for instant posting. Her gorgeous street style and detail photos are consistent and foreshadow what’s to come in the fashion world.