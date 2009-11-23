Tavi Gevinson in Tokyo for Commes des Garcon, Plus Our Top 5 Style Bloggers Under 20

Our favorite little fashion blogger, Tavi Gevinson (aka the Style Rookie and the It girl of this past Fall Fashion Week) is finally getting her dream come true. This Friday, November 17, Commes des Garcons designer Rei Kawakubo is throwing a holiday bash, and lucky Tavi–who if you haven’t already heard, is a huge fan of the designer–will be the guest of honor. If only we could witness all of the fashionistas who will be wobbling and balancing in their heels, trying to crouch down to pose with the 13-year-old. Tavi will have to travel halfway across the world for the feté, as it’s taking place in Tokyo, but apparently she’s got a nice little press schedule lined up–we can only imagine how excited those Japanese mags are for our fave pint-sized fashion guru.

Since itsy bitsy fashion bloggers are the thing du jour, here are five more of our favorite bloggers under 20!

1. Jane, Sea of Shoes

Shoe collections, or entire closets for that matter don’t get much better than this Texas native. Check her out in our video for StyleCaster 2.0 launching in December!

2. Julia, Bunny Bisous

This adorable red-head who also blogs for Paper magazine, has become somewhat of a regular on the fashion party circuit.

3. Camille, Childhood Flames

Plenty of inspiration and personal photographs can be found here on Camille’s blog, Childhood Flames–plus we love the name.

4. Maria, Vanillascented

No clue what to wear one day? Check out VanillaScented for instant inspiration. Love the Acne iceskater wedges!

5. Lisa, LisaPlace

It’s too bad we can’t actually read anything on Lisa’s blog (she’s Swedish), but the pictures are enough to keep us entertained click after click.