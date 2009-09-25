Tavi Gevinson Gets Wikipedia’d: Style Rookie

One of the modern marks of having “made it” in the digital age is to have a legit Wikipedia page. Sure, anyone can add or amend information, but not everyone passes muster with those in charge of making sure the pages are accurate and relevant.

Its no wonder people are buzzing over everyone’s favorite Style Rookie, Tavi Gevinson‘s, new Wikipedia entry. Short and sweet, so far the only info is below.

Tavi Gevinson is an American fashion blogger. She began her blog, “Style Rookie” on March 31, 2008 as a 12-year-old.

While Gevinson describes herself as a “tiny 13 year old dork that sits inside all day wearing awkward jackets and pretty hats,” many look to her for style inspiration. In mid-2009, Gevinson partnered with the London-based Borders&Frontiers to design and sell her own t-shirt. In August 2009, she appeared on the cover of Pop Magazine, photography by Jamie Morgan. Bloggers like Tavi have been referred to as the “frontline of fashion”.

Wikipedia, we’re happy to fill you in with a little more history about Tavi and her blog.

