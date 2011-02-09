Tavi Gevinson Compares Fashion To High School, May Be Right

At the helm of fashion blogger fame, fourteen-year-old Tavi Gevinson has long been praised for proving age is but a number with her site, The Style Rookie. She sat down with Katie Couric for Glamour magazine to share her thoughts on rising in the fashion ranks, why haters hate, and of course, balancing homework with runway shows. Straddling the line between high school freshman and full-blown icon, Tavi speaks with just as much maturity and eloquence as her writing, provingone thing for sure: she is no rookie.

Here are some highlights:

1. When Couric asks her how her parents feel about the fame, Tavi recalls meeting Karl Lagerfeld and one of the PR women asking if her dad wanted to meet him too. He laughed and was fine just sitting back, claiming that was “her thing.”Tavi, can I be your mom for a day?

2. On facing her fair share of skeptics, Tavi reasons, “I think that everybody wants to be heard, and the easiest way to be the loudest is to be the hater. But you dont know whos behind the keyboard, and you dont really know if their complaint is about the topic at hand or if theyre just bitter about something else.” You tell ’em.

3. Sometimes we forget she’s still a full time student: “Its not easy, but there are people who, you know, go to soccer practice after school or go to rehearsal for a play, and this is the same thing.”I don’t know about you, but flying to Paris and kicking a soccer ball are hardly the same.

4. While talking about her place in the industry: “When I think about Fashion Week, I feel like Im causing a big stink, and there are a lot of people who are very openly catty about it. But, I mean, its just funny, because honestly thats, like, such high school cafeteria behavior. So its just sort of amusing.”

5. After mentioning her own magazine in the works and EIC Cindi Leive bringing up “oversexed preteens and teens,” Tavi says, “theres so much sex being sold to teenage girls, and it sort of creates an identity for us before were allowed to find our own.” For her mag she’s looking to make “fashionfun instead of just about being attractive.”

6. Although Tavi admits preferring horror movie production to continuing a career in fashion, she shares wise words on the industry, “Just really be passionate and stick to your creative vision. Because its competitive, and there are so many mind games and so many things that could get in the way. But success is the best revenge, so build yourself up rather than knock others down.” Deep… how old is she again?

Photo: Glamour

