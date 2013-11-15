Tavi Gevinson Looks So Chic in New Cole Haan Campaign

Tavi Gevinson runs a magazine, acts in movies, and is a mainstay in the fashion world, which makes us wonder how she ever has any time to go to school (does she go to school?) Her latest endeavor? Modeling for Cole Haan. The 17-year-old made fashion waves when she was just 13 — her extremely smart blog Style Rookie gained national attention for its sharp writing about all things related to style, fashion, and feminism — and she’s managed to parlay that into a mega-successful career as a publishing mini-mogul. Did we mention she’s still a teenager?

Gevinson was tapped as part of Cole Haan’s holiday campaign. She joins a crew of compelling non-model models like dancer Celia Rowlson-Hall, Korilla BBQ truck owner Edward Song, and coffee entrepreneur Cesar Vega. Amazingly, Tavi isn’t the youngest model, for once. That honor goes to 7th grade heavy metal band Unlocking the Truth, who modeled skinny suits and loafers adorably.

Oh, and about that Cole Haan collection. Aside from gold-heeled pumps and velvet clutches, the brand aligned with a few of their faves, to create a comprehensive holiday wish list. They’ve got Same Sky bead bracelets, A Peace Treaty scarves, and DoDo iPad cases. Basically, we’ll take it all.