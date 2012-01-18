Tavi Gevinson Calls Out The Fashion World in BBC Interview

The saying may go “don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” but that’s not stopping teen fashion dynamo and famed blogger Tavi Gevinson from talking “ish” about the very industry that’s become her bread and butter.

In a new BBC interview, the Rookie Mag founder suggests that any resistance to her youth or her age is simply sour grapes from insiders who view younger bloggers like herself as a threat.

“I think people were confused and angry that someone younger than them had kind of figured it out,” Tavi states. “You know, they would talk about how inappropriate it was for someone my age to be at fashion week, but this is coming from an industry that fetishizes youth.”

We think “fetishizes” might be a strong word, but she’s certainly spot-on. While fashion brands have been quick to approach young bloggers like Tavi and Leandra Medine due to their strong online presence, large media entities such as Vogue have simply relegated them to the pages of their teen counterparts as if to say their voices and opinions only resonate with the bubblegum set.

We disagree, but then again we have a higher Klout score than Anna Wintour…

[Via Fashionista]