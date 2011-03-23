Tavi Comes Clean About Her New Teen Magazine

Women everywhere, especially those with frequent pangs of nostalgia for the ’90s, squealed when news broke that tween blogging phenomenon Tavi Gevinson and the legendary editor Jane Prattof Sassy and Jane famewould be teaming up to launch a website and magazine. Until now, the duo has been hesitant to share any details about the projectaside from the fact that their target audience will be teenage womenbut they opened up to WWD today about their upcoming plans.

The first release, which Pratt and her staff will work on without Tavi, is JanePratt.com. Aimed at women in their 30’s and 40’snamely those who grew up loving Sassy and Janethe spunky site will focus on “voice-y, original writing,” and cover topics like health, beauty, fashion and fitness.

Here’s the problem: Pratt’s heyday was in the late ’80s and early-to-mid ’90s, so younger audiences on the Web won’t be as familiar with the Jane Pratt brand name. That’s where Tavi comes in.

The 14-year-old’s site and print supplement will speak to a much younger set, and will feature original essays, poetry, photography, fiction and interviews from teenage contributorssounds like the ‘zine of my dreams! Though Tavi’s project doesn’t have a name quite yet, she asserts that it will be set up like an online magazine rather than a blog, and the print edition will come out two or three times per year.

It will be targeted at teenage girls, Tavi told WWD. I think we need our own thing. I seriously think how do we keep the adults out of the comment section, not in a mean way, but its not really the point.

To further build your excitement for this sure to be rad project, I leave you with what I envision to be the theme song of the Tavi/Jane Pratt partnership.

Photo: Joseph Astor for The New Yorker