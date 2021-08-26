Taurus, Your September Horoscope Wants You To Lock In Your Relationship

It’s the end of summer and you’re ready to have fun! After all, your Taurus September 2021 horoscope is here and it begins with a colorful new moon. On September 6, this new moon will dance in your romantic and creative fifth house, encouraging you to play around, make a mess and have a good time! Who knows? It may even ignite the beginning of a brilliant love affair.

In fact, as Venus sends magic to your seventh house of partnerships on September 10, you may be taking things to the next level in your love life. You may find that friendships and relationships are becoming more pronounced, helping you remember who has your back (and who doesn’t). Prepare to feel much more connected to your loved ones—it may even be time to put a label on your relationship. Wink, wink!

By September 14, Mars will activate your sixth house of productivity, encouraging you to hit the grindstone. There’s so much work to be done and with the help of ambitious Mars, you’ll have all the motivation you need to get ahead. Just make sure you don’t burn yourself out; reserving time for rest is essential!

You may feel a deeper harmony within your circle of friends by September 20. This full moon will send confetti to your 11th house of community, shining a light on the way your community supports you. This full moon may bring revelations about the people you associate with, prompting you to collaborate with others on a much more meaningful level.

Libra season begins on September 22, placing an even deeper focus on your commitment to self-care. Create a plan that involves nourishing your physical body and keeping yourself healthy. After all, how can you work when you’re not feeling well? By September 23, you may feel ready to unleash yourself from toxic emotional attachments as Venus opposes Uranus. Remember—obsession does not equal love! Your freedom is just as important as your commitment to someone.

As Mercury stations retrograde in your proactive sixth house on September 27, you may stumble upon the clutter and disorganization that continues to hold you back. Let this Mercury retrograde help you clean house!