Your Taurus Horoscope For September Explains Why You Feel Like Slowing Down

People may be gearing up for autumn, but for you, summer’s just getting started! Virgo season sends so much magic to your fifth house of fun and pleasure, dear Taurus, inspiring you to tap into your creativity, delve deep into romance and play around with your inner child. Lucky you, because your Taurus horoscope for September 2020 is all about doing whatever brings you joy. And, when the new moon in Virgo takes place on Sept. 17, it will be the start of a chapter in your life that’s marked by self-expression. Feel like performing on Instagram Live? In the mood to put your feelings into art? September’s the month to get creative and do it!

However, before we get to the new moon, a full moon in Pisces will radiate power throughout your 11th house of friendship and philanthropy on September 2. This full moon will reveal like-minded individuals for you to surround yourself with; these are people who share the same goals as you and want to team up. Together, how can you make the world a better place? What can you do to become a better activist and a more giving member of your community? These are the questions to answer, Virgo!

You’ll start thinking even more about how you can be of service to others when messenger Mercury enters your sixth house of work and health on September 5. Nothing will make you happier than knowing you did something to make someone else’s life easier, so spend September lending a helping hand! And that’s not the only way you’ll spread compassion throughout the world. When romantic Venus activates your fourth house of home and family on September 6, you’ll choose cozy nights on the couch all tucked in with your loved ones over a wild adventure out of the house every single time.

There’s no reason to fight your desire to slow down, because when courageous Mars retrogrades in your spiritual 12th house on September 9, you might feel as though you’re moving through a dream sequence. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to tackle the world this month, Taurus, as you might feel more meditative than competitive.