OMG Taurus, Your November Horoscope Predicts A Potential New Boo

Let the love in, Taurus! November begins with the sun in your harmonious seventh house of partnerships, encouraging you to pour your energy into one-on-one connections and let loyalty lead the way. Your Taurus November 2020 horoscope is all about enriching your connections with the people you hold close to your heart. If it feels like you’re putting in all the effort in a relationship, you’ll have the chance to talk to someone about it when communicative Mercury joins the sun in your seventh house on November 10. Don’t hold back, but make sure you listen to what others have to say in return.

You’ve probably had a quiet past few months, Taurus. Luckily, this month, you’ll start coming out of your shell. Energetic Mars is finally stationing direct in your introspective 12th house of spirituality on November 14, helping you get a firmer grip on reality. You’re learning how to use your imagination for creative endeavors instead of allowing your mind to consume you. Your love life is also heating up a notch, especially when Venus—your ruling planet—enters your seventh house of relationships on November 21. This will encourage commitments with people you love, but not before a new moon seals the deal on November 15. Who knows? This could be a beautiful start to a new friendship or love affair!

However, you’ll see whether or not this relationship is the real deal when Sagittarius season sets fire to your eighth house of shared resources and transformation on November 21. During this time, you won’t tolerate superficial connections, because what you want is something deep. Prepare to dig for the truth and share secrets with someone you trust. Sagittarius season will spiritually and emotionally strengthen you, giving you the courage to leave behind anything that no longer serves your best interests. That’s how transformation works, Taurus.