Taurus—Your May Horoscope Predicts A *Major* Change In Your Life

This month, you may feel like the main character (and it feels *so* good to be the center of attention). After all, your Taurus May 2022 horoscope begins with the sun moving through your first house of the self, bringing you the beauty of your solar return! As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel a rush of independence ripple throughout your life, encouraging you to rebel against whatever is holding you back. Go wild and break free, because you can’t be tamed Taurus.

By May 10, however, you *might* run into some financial discrepancies. As Mercury stations retrograde in your materialistic second house, you may become more aware of spending habits and organizational tendencies that need improving. Get your numbers straight, slowly but surely! Trust that your intuition is pointing you in the right direction, because on May 10, Jupiter will enter your spiritual 12th house, enhancing the color of your dreamscape. Dive deep within, because your third eye is seeing so much more than it did before.

Brace yourself, because things are about to get real on May 16. This is when the blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Scorpio sends shockwaves of change throughout your seventh house of partnerships. You may be on the verge of some abrupt separations, but you might also be on the brink of meeting someone who will change your life forever. This is exciting stuff! But it’s also terrifying, so take it easy on yourself and don’t force something that doesn’t want to be forced!

Things might become even more confusing by May 22. This is when Mercury will retrograde so far backward that it returns to Taurus, shifting the way you think and communicate. You may stumble into recurring issues from your past, making this the perfect time to recognize the patterns that are leading you away from your destined path.

Luckily, Venus—your ruling planet—will enter Taurus on May 28, returning to its nest and leading you back home; back where you feel understood and alive in your skin.

As the month comes to an end, you should set some meaningful financial goals. As a new moon in Gemini rises in your second house of money on May 30, it could jumpstart a journey towards the wealth you’ve been dreaming of. If you can dream it, you can achieve it!