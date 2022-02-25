Taurus, Your March Horoscope Is Allll About Friendship

You’re remembering how good it feels to socialize with others this month. Your Taurus March 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to make new friends and strengthen your network! On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will radiate power throughout your 11th house of community, encouraging you to start working with others in a new way. And as Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in Capricorn on March 3, you’ll be pushing the limit and embracing a perspective that could change everything. In fact, it could terrify you just as much as it excites you.

Once the sun joins forces with Jupiter in Pisces on March 5, you’ll really understand why your connections with other people are so important right now. After all, you’re feeling inspired by what people have to say—especially the ones who build on your ideas. Take these ideas seriously and don’t overlook the opportunities offered to you, because on March 6, you might realize that something incredible has been cooking for your career.

Embrace the passion that’s encouraging you to stay motivated! Keep an open mind, especially once the sun joins forces with Neptune in Pisces on March 13. You’re learning so much from others, especially those who might sometimes disagree with you. At the end of the day, you have more in common than you might think.

Your imagination will be bursting with potential by March 18. This is when the Full Moon in Virgo will bring poetry and music to your creative fifth house. If you feel a desire to make a colorful mess, follow that desire and see where it leads you! Remember—the world is your playground.

However, as the month comes to a close, you may feel somewhat disappointed in your progress. As Venus joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on March 28, you may feel discouraged by all the hurdles you’ll be facing. Don’t lose sight of your dreams, because if they were easy to achieve, they likely wouldn’t be worth it. Embrace the struggle that lies ahead, because there’s a strong chance everything will fall into place once you gain some momentum.