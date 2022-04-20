Taurus, Your Love Horoscope Predicts The Return Of An Ex

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to the season of taking your time, indulging in the highest-quality items and enjoying the simmering, slow burn of romance. You’re right, it’s officially Taurus season, and we’re turning our attention to those ultra-loveable bulls. Your Taurus love horoscope for 2022 predicts a transformative year for romance, but not without relational challenges.

What kind of hiccups can you expect in love, Taurus? Well, don’t be unprepared if an ex appears and tries to reconcile with you. Yes, Tauruses both single and coupled are primed to experience a boomerang love interest. Whether your stubborn streak allows them back into your heart is up to you, and you alone. You’re abandoning habits and patterns that no longer serve you, which could mean you’re finally ready to let someone in rather deeply. Commitment can be scary, but your personal growth is stronger than your fears.

Read on for what else you can expect in the sex and love department, bulls, and get ready for an especially epic May.

Taurus Singles Horoscope

Do you ever get the feeling that love is all around you but you just can’t seem to grab it? Luckily for you, Taurus, your ruler Venus begins the year retrograde in Capricorn, which means you should be looking at getting a second shot with some of your love goals from the past. An ex could reappear, or you could revisit some very strong memories that send you searching for “the one who got away.” A lot of people might ask you why you’re beating your head up against a wall again when you know the results, but your stubbornness won’t let you give up on this just yet. Your perseverance might be rewarded with a second chance at love, or you might finally learn your lesson once and for all. Either way, it’s a win.

On August 11, there’s a full moon in experimental Aquarius that calls on you to forget about your usual type and try new things. As a fixed sign and one of the more conservative and traditional signs of the zodiac, this might be a big ask, but what do you have to lose? If you’re actively looking for love, switching things up might be a real game-changer in the best way possible.

And Venus partners with adventurous Sagittarius from mid-November to December 9, giving your love life some real sizzle. The optimism coming off this fire sign is energizing, and you finally feel like this might be your year to find a partner after all. Look for someone now who wants to go on romantic adventures and won’t lead you on if they’re not interested. Demand honesty and give it in return.

Taurus Couples Horoscope

You crave stability and security in your love relationships, Taurus, and you perhaps feel that at its fullest when Venus partners with your steady, secure sign at the end of May. This is definitely one of the best times of the year for your love life: when you’re in your element, it’s super easy for you to give and receive love. You’ll also be feeling beautiful as well as be attracted to the physically beautiful qualities of your partner, so showing off your attractiveness in pics and social media posts might be a favorite pastime now.

Mercury is experiencing its second retrograde cycle of the year when it backs up into your sign on May 22 and stays there until mid-June, bringing with it the usual technology breakdowns, anxiety, travel delays, and dreaded miscommunications. This could seriously mess with any vacation plans or even just the way you talk to and depend on each other on a daily basis. Also, be prepared for exes to pop up out of nowhere looking to cause problems in your relationship now. Avoid making major decisions about the future during this time frame if at all possible.

Asteroid Juno represents commitment, marriage, betrayal, and infidelity, and in late April it moves into watery Pisces where it will stay for the rest of the year. You’re dreaming of the ideal partnership now, and anything less than a storybook ending could be extremely disappointing. Resist the urge to do anything and everything to please your partner under this influence, Taurus. Perfection isn’t obtainable, and your pursuit of it could really be damaging during the second half of the year.