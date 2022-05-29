Taurus, Your June Horoscope Says You’re Ready To Take A Big Risk

You’re finally getting a break from all the confusion, because your Taurus June 2022 horoscope starts off on a beautiful note. On June 3, Mercury retrograde in Taurus will finally come to an end, giving you clearer perspective of yourself and what you think. Everything is slowly coming together, so give the chaos a chance to subside!

However, by June 11, you may be in for another surprise. As Venus joins forces with Uranus at 16 degrees Taurus, an unexpected shift in your relationship may come to light. You may be craving more independence, especially if the people you surround yourself with aren’t giving you the freedom you need to explore. Just because you were one person yesterday doesn’t mean you can’t be a different person tomorrow! And as Mercury enters your sturdy second house as of June 13, you’re building a stronger sense of stability in your self-esteem, as well as your finances.

Although, the full moon in Sagittarius on June 14 may challenge your comfort zone. As it brings revelations to your eighth house of intimacy and joint finances, you may be realizing where you start and another person begins. Without healthy boundaries and a strong sense of your limits, it’s easy for external forces to drain you. Protect your energy!

The energy will lighten up by June 21—the day that summer commences! This is also when Cancer season will activate your social third house, encouraging you to navigate mixers and networking opportunities in your neighborhood. Talk about what interests you and discover new interests in the process. And once Venus enters your second house of money and luxury, you’ll be attracting wealth and abundance like a magnet. This is a beautiful time to go shopping and to satisfy your materialistic urges, but don’t overextend your credit card either.

By June 28, you’ll be sitting at the precipice of a major epiphany. As the sun in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in your intuitive 12th house, you’re falling called to explore your spirituality and your imagination. Deep down inside, a magical world exists inside you, so explore its farthest reaches. As a new moon in Cancer sparks electricity in your third house of communication on June 28, you may feel propelled toward an exciting new idea. You may even find yourself making new friends, forming deeper alliances with siblings and becoming a positive influence in your neighborhood!