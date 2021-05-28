Taurus, Your June Horoscope Hints At A Life-Changing Conversation

It may be wise to set a strict budget for yourself this month, because your Taurus June 2021 horoscope starts with Mercury retrograding through your second house of finances. If you’re tempted to make a spur-of-the-moment purchase, think twice, because you might find yourself with buyer’s remorse later on. Luckily, your social life is going to be lit this month, because Venus enters your charming third house on June 2. Don’t be surprised if your witty repartee leaves your friends laughing until their stomachs hurt!

However, a solar eclipse will also blast through your third house of communication on June 10, which could lead to a potentially life-changing conversation. Let this eclipse help you tap into the power of your voice, as well as the power of your mind. During this time, you may find yourself learning new things and identifying details that were previously unknown to you.

By June 11, you may find your focus drifting towards your personal life as Mars activates your fourth house of home and family. This could bring you closer to your loved ones, encouraging you to place your focus on creating a sacred space that feels safe and protected. As Saturn squares off with Uranus on June 14, it may leave you feeling frustrated with the direction your professional goals are heading, tapping into your desire to break free from inhibiting career prospects. Embrace the fact that your interests are changing, Taurus!

Your desires to stay connected and informed may increase by the time Cancer season begins on June 20, allowing you to tap into the fullest extent of your brain power. In fact, by June 21, your intelligence will shine through your relationships as Venus forms a trine with Neptune, encouraging you to spread knowledge, compassion and understanding throughout your social environments. And as Mercury stations direct in your stable second house on June 22, you will start to establish a firmer grip on your confidence and self-esteem.

By June 23, you’ll find yourself running into disagreements as Venus opposes Pluto. Try to be more open-minded, as there’s a chance you may feel too stubborn about your own perspective. By the time the full moon takes place in your spiritual 12th house on June 24, you’ll be in a beautiful position to let go of all that negativity. Healing starts when you allow yourself to feel your feelings, Taurus!