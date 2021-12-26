Embrace the Journey, Taurus—Your January Horoscope Predicts a Bumpy Ride

So many adventures await you, and your Taurus January 2022 horoscope is here to guide you through the journey you’re about to embark on. But fair warning—it’s gonna be a bumpy ride! On January 2, a new moon will blast through your expansive ninth house, tapping into your need for more. There’s so much to see and so much to learn!

And yet, confusion may already be clouding your vision. When the month begins, Venus—your ruling planet—will continue retrograding through your spontaneous ninth house, which could reveal the lackluster elements of your relationships and take you on some unexpected adventures. Perhaps it’s time to experiment with something new.

When it comes to your career goals, you may feel equally as confused when Mercury stations retrograde in your 10th house of professional prospects on January 14. This retrograde could revive your desire for a truly empowering career! But first, you need to sort through the muddy details that are cramping your style. And when Mercury retrogrades back into your open-minded ninth house on January 25, you may start seeing things from a different angle. A shift in the lighting can reveal so many cracks in something that once seemed flawless.

If you’re having trouble putting your thoughts into words, the full moon on January 17 may just be what encourages you to speak your mind and start an open dialogue. Sending electricity to your third house of communication, this full moon is about scanning and reviewing important information you’ve overlooked.

A breath of fresh air arrives by January 19. When the sun enters your 10th house of reputation, you will become more aware of the way your actions directly affect the way you’re seen on a grand scale. You have more authority than you think! And as Mars rushes into your truth-seeking ninth house on January 24, you may feel compelled to get out there and actually see the world. Discovering a new place leads to a discovery within you!

Mercury retrograde reaches a tipping point on January 28, just as the month is wrapping up. This is when Mercury will join forces with Pluto, tapping into a powerful perspective that transforms your view of the world. However, don’t suppress your inner skeptic—remember, no perspective is perfect!