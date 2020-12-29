Taurus, Your January 2021 Horoscope Predicts A Spicy Love Life

This month, it’s as if you’re waking up from a long, strange dream! Things really get going on January 6, when passionate Mars enters Taurus and injects you with energy, courage and the desire to prove yourself. The past six months may have felt sleepy and disconnected, but it’s clear that 2021 is starting off with a vengeance. Let your Taurus January 2021 horoscope walk you through it!

Come January 8, Brainiac Mercury will activate your ambitious 10th house, encouraging you to start thinking about where your career is headed and how you can work toward achieving your goals. Your love life will also start feeling a lot more spicy as flirtatious Venus sashays into your exotic and expansive ninth house. What you’re craving from your love life is a bit of adventure; something outside your relationship’s norm.

By January 13, you’ll be overwhelmed by a visionary mindset. The new moon will expand your awareness in your ninth house of culture and philosophy. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the world around you and open your mind to ideas that you never would have considered before. While this time may also coincide with a few defeats, the universe is putting you through a test. No matter how many times you fall, make sure you maintain your commitment to getting back up.

After the sun enters Aquarius and activates your professional midheaven on January 19, life could take many abrupt turns. You may find yourself accepting spontaneous job opportunities or embarking down a very unique career path. You might also find yourself harnessing your independence and authenticity in a way that feels exciting and new to you!

However, the energy starts to slow down by the end of the month. On January 29, a full moon radiates truth throughout your fourth house of home and family, giving you a meaningful status update on how your personal life is doing. Nurture your sacred space and tend to your home’s garden!

As Mercury stations retrograde in your career sector on January 30, this may bring up unfinished business at work, forcing you to finally tie off loose ends. You’re getting your game together, Taurus!

