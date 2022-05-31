Taurus, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Give Yourself Some TLC

As the temperature starts to warm up, so will your heart, Taurus. Embrace your touchy-feely side, because your Taurus summer 2022 horoscope is all about love and friendship! The summer always begins with the sun moving through your social third house, which will not only bring your group of friends together, but inspire you to connect with your whole neighborhood! You’re typically more emotionally expressive around this time of year, but with Venus—your celestial ruler—also entering your confident second house on June 22, chances are strong you’ll be more vocal about your desires, too.

That being said, if you’ve been contemplating whether to speak up about an important topic, or lean on a particular individual for support, this year’s new moon in Cancer on June 28 could be quite useful, at least when it comes to this new beginning you’re trying to obtain. A few days into July, for the first time in two years, ambitious Mars will debut in your zodiac sign, which can be equally as energizing as it is revitalizing. Don’t be afraid to take the lead! Mercury will also enter your communal third house on July 5, which means that some of you may decide to take a short trip with family, while others may reconnect with your inner circle! Speaking of connection, this year’s full moon in Capricorn on July 13 will bring a vision full circle, allowing you to leave behind belief systems that no longer resonate with you. You may even find yourself deciding whether a friendship may be turning into something more, given that Venus, will be entering your platonic third house shortly after.

However, once Leo season rolls around on July 22, you will more than likely become far more introspective (and introverted), in order to reflect on the type of TLC that you truly crave. What is your definition of emotional fulfillment? And are you doing what it takes to obtain it? The new moon in Leo could come bearing gifts, but only if you’re willing to consider other perspectives in the process! Whether it be a change of heart, or the desire to relocate, this sudden change could be a rewarding one.

Savvy Mercury will enter your fifth house of love, passion and pleasure on August 4, which is always fun for romantic courtship and creative brainstorming. It’s also a beautiful time to work with children, because it will allow you to heal your own inner child. And on August 11, your luscious ruling planet, Venus, will encourage you to slip into some silky pajamas and take a sip of her favorite rosé! As Venus activates your nurturing fourth house, some of you may decide to redecorate your humble abode or simply partake in more rituals of self-love. You’ll want to watch your spending habits once Mars enters Gemini mid-August, because you might feel a bit too generous with your credit card. However, by the time Virgo season begins on August 22, you’ll be fully immersed in the coconut-scented and sunlit vibrations of summer. Live it up!