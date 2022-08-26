Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow

The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up!

However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health, which could totally throw off your whole routine. But you should never expect perfection during Mercury retrograde, as this is the best time to take a few steps back before you can take several strides forward. And when a full moon in Pisces rises in your 11th house of community and networking on September 10, you may find yourself connecting with your people on a much deeper level. Reconvene with your team and find a way to leave a positive mark on the world.

On September 18, you may feel even more disconnected from your typical day-to-day life as Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter in your spiritual 12th house. This energy could increase our desire to lay around and daydream, even when you’ve got a mountain of tasks that keep piling up! Remember—you are worth *so* much more than your productivity. You’re a human being, not a machine, so give yourself time to explore your inner psyche.

It’s vital that you surround yourself with people who make you feel seen, safe and understood. On September 16, Venus will oppose Neptune in your social 11th house, which leave you susceptible to deception if you’re looking at everyone with rose-colored glasses. If you have a hunch that something may be off, trust in it before you make any major decisions.

Luckily, you might start to feel like you’re beginning to get your sh*t together once a new moon in Libra sends positive energy to your diligent sixth house on September 25. If you’ve been low on energy and sacrificing your self-care rituals, it’s time to start prioritizing your needs. And if you’ve been procrastinating at work, it may be time to spice up the way you go about your business!