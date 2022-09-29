Taurus—Your October Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are Reaching a Pivotal Turning Point

You’re learning so much about healing this month, because your Taurus horoscope for October 2022 wants you to pour enthusiasm into your routine. On October 1, Venus in your sixth house of physical health will oppose Jupiter in your 12th house of spiritual health, inspiring you to participate in activities and perform rituals that leave you feeling whole. It’s time to rejuvenate your energy, Taurus!

Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your fifth house of creativity and romance. If you’ve been stuck in love and trapped in an unhealthy dynamic, this will be a welcome shift that helps you remember what you deserve! Express your deepest and darkest emotions through art. Let it all out, Taurus. As Pluto retrograde comes to an end in your ninth house of faith and perspective on October 8, you’re being encouraged to let go of your fears and find power in the truth as you see it. Time to let go of an outdated belief system.

As a full moon in Aries shines a light on your 12th house of subconscious energies on October 9, you may want to pay close attention to your dreams. Do any recurring themes come up? You may even want to spend time journaling, meditating and spending time with yourself, as your inner voice is cranking up the volume and forcing you to listen to what it has to say. Don’t let the white noise of the outer world drown out the sound of your own music. There’s nothing wrong with pulling back your energy and bringing it inward, because it was always yours to begin with.

As Venus—your ruling planet—enters your seventh house of partnerships on October 23, you can expect both your social life and your love life to ramp up with energy. Prepare to feel a deepening desire to forge commitments and connections on a one-on-one level. If you’re currently casually dating someone, this is a sign that it could soon turn into something exclusive! In fact, a solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 could be the announcement of a momentous turning point in your relationships. You may be saying goodbye to someone you never expected to part with, but you could just as easily be in the beginning stages of a partnership that transforms your life.

Once Mars stations retrograde on October 30, it could bring rise to financial issues that require your attention. Taking place in your second house of money, foundations and values, this retrograde is forcing you to rethink what you choose to prioritize in your life. If you’re leaning on material success to bring you satisfaction and stability, you may realize that true security stems from something much deeper.