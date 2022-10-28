Taurus—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Cutting Ties With Toxic Relationships & Choosing Yourself

Scroll To See More Images

Get ready to level up faster than you’ve ever expected, because your Taurus horoscope for November 2022 is an accelerated growth period. You’re making making strides toward becoming the person you were always meant to become, but it may involve leaving behind some of the relationships that that are no longer good for you.

You may be struggling to make ends meet as this month begins. Mars will retrograde through your second house of money and stability all throughout November, shining a light on how you respond when you feel as though your needs aren’t being fulfilled. It may be time to reassess your relationship with your finances and material belongings, especially if your sense of self relies on something as unpredictable as money.

The high point of the month takes place on November 8, when a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse rises at 16 degrees Taurus and takes your life for a spin. This pivotal astrological event always happens in place of a full moon, only it’s a thousand times more intense. In astrology, a lunar eclipse always signifies a meaningful turning point in your life, and because it will join forces with the North Node in Taurus, it’s bringing you closer to your ultimate destiny. Although it may feel uncomfortable right now, you’re pushing through what has been holding you back from true success.

You may begin to feel more introverted and withdrawn as Venus—your ruling planet—enters Sagittarius on November 16 and the sun enters your eighth house of death and rebirth on November 22. Even though Sagittarius is a wild and uninhibited fire sign, this season can force you to reassess your boundaries as well as dredge up deeply buried secrets. You may find yourself pulling back your energy during this time, and as a new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 may encourage you to redirect your attention elsewhere. It’s time to embrace the alchemy of life; to find comfort in your ability to transform you reality.

Jupiter retrograde comes to an end on November 23, stationing direct in your 11th house of friends and extended networks. You may be reaching out to your teammates and making connections with the outer world, tapping into your ability to influence your community. But as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, you may feel possessive over what’s yours and less inclined to share. But if you’re trying to build trust, it first starts with having faith.