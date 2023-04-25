Taurus—Your May Horoscope Predicts Relationship Changes & New Levels of Self-Discovery

Scroll To See More Images

Happy solar return to our cosmic bull! With the sun lighting up your sign through the first few weeks of the month, your Taurus horoscope for May 2023 is bursting with substantial new beginnings—plus some sparkling opportunities for personal growth and setting goals.

Even with the chaotic whirlwind of Mercury retrograde spinning through your sign, your confidence levels are especially high. The Mercury cazimi on May 1 allows you to see through the retrograde haze and make some personal breakthroughs in the realms of communication and self-expression. You know the benefits of taking things slow and steady, Taurus—and this retrograde is the perfect time to put that skill into practice.

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 hits your commitment-oriented seventh house, promising a massive climax or conclusion relating to partnerships. This powerful full moon is facing off with unpredictable Uranus—which is currently in your sign—giving the twists and turns of this eclipse an added shock-factor. Dig beneath the surface of your closest relationships and be willing to let go of toxic patterns or people. You’re in the process of shedding old skins.

Post-eclipse, you’ll find that energy is flowing and opportunities are opening up in a massive way. On May 7, your ruling planet Venus moves into Cancer, paving the way for lots of heartfelt communication in relationships and perhaps even some sweet new flirtations. These conversations will unfold with even more ease and harmony once Mercury retrograde ends on May 14. You’re tongue-tied no more, Taurus—express yourself and have some heart-to-hearts!

One of the biggest astrological milestones of your 2023 occurs on May 16, as abundance-slinging Jupiter enters your sign for the first time since 2012. For the whole coming year, this benefic planet is blessing you with more opportunities, increased faith in yourself and loads of good luck—giving you a Midas touch when it comes to actualizing your personal goals. Your presence is even more powerful than usual, so embrace the magic! Then put this newfound cosmic glow to good use under the annual new moon in your sign on May 19. This is a time to manifest your heart out and turn over a new leaf. The sky’s the limit when it comes to what you can accomplish.

Taurus season brings nonstop action, but things calm down a bit once the sun leaves your sign on May 21. Gemini season is a fabulous time to find your chill after a busy birthday month and catch up on some pleasure-centric self-care. And now that Mercury is moving direct in your sign, you can finally start catching up on financial planning to get your affairs in solid standing, too. Enjoy!