Taurus—Your March Horoscope Predicts Major Improvements in Your Love Life & Finances

Are you ready for some well-deserved excitement in your love life and some changes in your wallet-size, bulls? According to your Taurus horoscope for March 2023, love and money are on your mind this month. Expect major dollar signs as well as heart-eyes.

As this month begins, romantic Venus—your ruling planet—will be absorbing energy from lucky and abundant Jupiter. You could not ask for a better aspect—karma is definitely in your favor! The beginning of March will bring luck to your finances, increased social harmony, and new romances. Not too shabby, right?

Things get a bit more complicated on March 16, when Venus moves into your first house of the self and forms a challenging aspect with Pluto. Get ready for transformations in your partnerships. If you’re in a healthy relationship, this will be a positive transformation that allows you to strengthen your existing bonds. If your relationship is weak, then powerful Pluto will come in swinging that wrecking ball. Whatever changes take place will be for the best. Around the same time, Saturn—planet of responsibility—and Venus will be smiling at each other, asking you to be practical in your approach to relationships. You’re looking for real lasting love, not something frivolous. Whatever transformations Pluto brings will bring you closer to the kind of relationship you are really craving. Not to mention, Saturn and Venus will help you reach your monetary goals, whether that be paying off debt or saving for the future.

At the end of the month, Uranus—planet of innovation and eccentricity—will dance with Venus in your first house, bringing a desire for new excitement and thrills. If you’re single, expect some increased attention and new romances. If you’re in a relationship, you will be craving freedom and a break from your routine. Just remember, this is a passing feeling, no need to let this restlessness rule your life. You can channel this desire into healthy creative activities. It may be time to go on a trip or buy something special just for you. You may be surprised with gifts and exciting offers. Let yourself laugh and play this March, Taurus, as you open yourself to love!