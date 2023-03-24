Taurus—Your April Horoscope Wants You to Embrace Stability in Your Love Life & Financial Status

Scroll To See More Images

Be your kind, generous and thoughtful self this month, bulls! Your Taurus horoscope for April 2023 wants you to embrace your caring and gentle side.

Get ready, because Venus—your ruling planet—begins this month with a favorable aspect to Neptune, inspiring your creativity, alighting your passion and enriching your social life. This is a great time to take in the beauty of your life, share some intimate one-on-one time with that special person and gather your friends together for some good times.

On April 11, Venus will move into your second house of money and values, the house that Venus rules.This is a great position for ushering in stability in your relationships. You are craving emotional security, choosing to keep those that are familiar close to you. You desire financial stability too, but you’re definitely gonna want to treat yourself with the things you love. The simple, beautiful pleasures in life make you feel confident and we all know there is nothing wrong with that.

The powerful and transformative Pluto will be granting its energy to Venus around the same time so expect your affection for your loved ones to grow, grow, grow. Pluto intensifies our passions and can draw out a kind of obsessive zeal for the things and people we love. This is a great energy for working on creative solo projects or for making honest investments. And no, it’s not your imagination, you are looking good! You can attract people to you easily, so if you’re hoping for a new romance…Pluto and Venus have got your back!

Look out for our stern friend Saturn who will be challenging Venus on April 14 and creating some stress in your love life. Even though it may feel more difficult, like all you want to do is laze about and be by yourself, it’s important to overcome this feeling and work to maintain your relationships. People will need you to be there and you will secretly be craving that love as well. You are a compassionate and caring person at heart, try to remember that as Saturn comes around.

Finally, on April 20, Taurus season begins, woot woot! Time for you to take the spotlight! With the Sun in your first house of identity, you have an undeniable presence and people will notice you. Get in touch with yourself, what you want and will it to be, Taurus!