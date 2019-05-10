31 Taurus-Themed Gifts Perfect for Your Favorite Astrology Lover

Scroll To See More Images
It’s Taurus season, baby, and will be through most of May. If you’ve been looking for a way to spoil your favorite Taurus this month, stop right there, because I got you. There are so many Taurus-themed gifts available right now that will make your astrology-loving friends, partners, even enemies swoon. (I mean, one way to throw off an enemy is to give them a gift based on their sign, right? They’d be all, what does this even mean? It sounds like a great plan to me, frankly.)
Whether you need a gift for a Taurus’ birthday or just want to do something nice for someone born during this season, you can’t go wrong with something Taurus-themed. Taurus is symbolized by the bull, so a lot of these Taurus gifts feature different variations of the animal. Others feature the Taurus constellation, which, in my opinion, is a really pretty and subtle way to represent the sign. All of these gifts are tailor-made for your Taurus pals, though, so there are truly many, many options.
From banners, stickers and candles to jewelry, clothing and art prints, there are myriad Taurus-themed gifts just waiting for you to give them to a worthy Taurus. I rounded up 31 of the best and cutest Taurus gifts for you to shop right now before Taurus season ends and we enter into Gemini territory. (While I know most signs are averse to Geminis, I am one, so Gemini season is my season, y’all.) So give your favorite Taurus a little something to remind them you do know their sign and it is important to you. Good karma is good karma, am I right?
1. Graphic Zodiac Flag Tapestry, $15 at Urban Outfitters
Just a little something cute for a Taurus bedroom.
2. Taurus Floral Zodiac Constellation Sticker, $2.99-$9.99 at Society6
So subtle, but so cute.
3. Watercolor Zodiac Mug, $3.99 at World Market
What would a gift guide be without a cute mug?
4. Taurus Constellation Earrings, $32 at Local Eclectic
These earrings are honestly just very cool.
5. Taurus Tee, $76 at Sugarhigh Lovestoned
Vibes on vibes on vibes.
6. Zodiac Spoon, $20 at Anthropologie
IDK why, but I feel like I need an astrology spoon.
7. Astrological Candles, $28 at Uncommon Goods
Nothing says I love you like a customized candle.
8. Taurus Perfection Bobby Pins, $6 at Dolls Kill
Statement hair accessories are very in right now.
9. Taurus Carry-All Pouch Set of 3, $49.99 at Society6
Sometimes you just gotta be in their face about it.
10. Zodiac Daily Journal, $14 at Anthropologie
This pretty journal would make such a cute gift.
11. Taurus Territory Graphic Hoodie, $48 at Dolls Kill
Kind of wish I was a Taurus so I could wear this hoodie.
12. Iveta Abolina For Deny Constellation Wooden Tray, $24 at Urban Outfitters
So. Freaking. Pretty.
13. Ascending Medallion Necklace, $55 at Free People
Ooooh, shiny.
14. Pastel Zodiac Sign Stemless Wine Glass, $7.99 at World Market
When you get drunk from all the wine, you’ll still remember what sign you are.
15. Taurus Vintage Tee, $20-$24 on Etsy
You can’t go wrong with a simple and cute Taurus tee.
16. Zodiac Trinket Catch-All Dish, $18 at Urban Outfitters
This little catch-all is so cute, and would look good in any Taurus’ room.
17. Taurus Print, $60 at Valfre
This print is everything to me.
18. Taurus Pencils, $12 at Dolls Kill
The pencil that says “Just call me dictator for short” reminds me of every Taurus I know.
19. Taurus Zodiac Clear Phone Case, $35.99 at Society6
You can never have too many phone cases.
20. You’re My Favorite Taurus Set, $45 on Etsy
If you wanna get bougie with it, send this gift box.
21. Zodiac Silicone Spatula, $13.95 at Williams Sonoma
Yes, they really do make astrology-themed spatulas.
22. Zodiac Perfume, $40 at Uncommon Goods
Perfume for every specific zodiac sign? Yes, please.
23. Taurus Coaster Set of 4, $15 at Society6
Because no one, not even Tauruses, likes water rings on their tables.
24. Zodiac Cuff Bracelets, $22.50 at J.Crew Factory
How cute is this little Taurus bracelet?!
25. Taurus Watercolor Print, $21-$59 on Etsy
BRB, getting this print in Gemini for myself.
26. Taurus Zodiac Earrings, $25 on Etsy
OK, these earrings are so flippin’ cool.
27. Pocket Astrology, $9.99 at Anthropologie
The best gift we can give sometimes is knowledge.
28. Holli Zollinger for Deny Zodiac Throw Pillow, $34 at Urban Outfitters
A throw pillow representing your sign is never a bad idea.
29. Vermeil Astrological Sign Necklace, $78 at Madewell
I know you know a Taurus who would wear this all the time.
30. Taurus Zodiac Ring, $69 at Mejuri
I love how subtle and pretty this ring is.
31. Taurus Zodiac Birthday Card, $3.71 on Etsy
You gotta have a Taurus-themed card, too.
