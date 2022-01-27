Go For It, Taurus—Your February Horoscope Wants You To Step Up

If you can dream it, you can achieve it. You’re going places this month, Taurus! After all, your Taurus February 2022 horoscope begins with an inspirational new moon that will encourage you to turn things up a notch. Taking place on February 1, this new moon will kickstart an exciting journey in your 10th house of career, so take your goals seriously and work your way to the top. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you’ll realize just how much it takes to succeed. If you’re a professional, it’s time to conduct yourself like one.

On February 3, Mercury retrograde will come to an end, making it easier to connect with a more positive mindset. If you’ve been struggling to keep the faith, this shift will rework your perspective! But as Mercury joins forces with Pluto in Capricorn on February 11, you may come to terms with certain beliefs that have been holding you back. Remember—the only reality that exists is the one you believe in. When Mercury enters your determined 10th house on February 14, you may finally feel ready to show the world what you’re really made of.

However, when a full moon in Leo sends warmth your fourth house of home and family on February 16, you may feel called back to your roots. This full moon will remind you that success is not about external recognition, but an internal sense of love and belonging. And as Venus and Mars join forces in your open-minded ninth house, you may feel ready to take an exciting risk! Spices up your life—why should you settle for something bland?

When Pisces season begins on February 18, you may start to feel more social, extroverted and ready to make the impossible feel possible. This is a powerful time to gather with like-minded individuals and contribute to a grand effort. Imagine what you can accomplish if everyone utilizes their own unique gifts! Talk about a powerful team dynamic.

The month ends on February 28, the day Venus and Mars will form a trine with the North Node in Taurus. Embrace a sense of adventure, because the universe is taking you somewhere beautiful. Your search for deeper truths is just beginning, Taurus!