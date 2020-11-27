Wow, Taurus, Your December Horoscope Basically Says You’ll Meet Your Soulmate

The month of December will feel so intense, Taurus. Sagittarius season is fully activating your transformative eighth house of death and rebirth, and this will push you to come to terms with endings as you embrace new beginnings, too. By the time the month is over and done with, you’ll feel so much stronger. Your Taurus December 2020 horoscope guarantees it.

After all, you’re spending the first half of the month sorting through your contracts and energetic attachments. In fact, when a trailblazing solar eclipse in your soul-burning eighth house takes place on December 14, you may find yourself breaking away from an agreement or a habit that’s been bringing you down. Instead, you’re looking to make deeper commitments to yourself and your higher goals.

As you sort through the deepest crevices of your heart, you may find yourself craving an intimacy so deep that you finally feel understood. Venus—your ruling planet—activates your passionate eighth house on December 15, opening you up to a connection through which you feel comfortable being totally, completely yourself. Vulnerability is how magic happens, Taurus.

You may start to get the feeling that you’re not living your life to the fullest by December 21, when the sun spreads its wings in your adventurous ninth house. There are so many experiences you’ve yet to have and opportunities just waiting for your discovery. The end of the month will have you feeling spontaneous and eager to try new things, just for the sake of making new memories. Good for you!

Let these experiences feed your potential and inspire you to reach far. By December 21, disciplined Saturn and expansive Jupiter will join forces in your 10th house of career. This will be a reality check, revealing just how hard you’ve truly been working toward your goals. Correct course if you have to, because you’re in a powerful position for success, and now’s the time to keep moving forward.

A meaningful conversation might conclude the month when the full moon activates your third house of communication on December 29. Remember to speak your mind, maintain integrity and use your voice for good. The world will try to shut you up, which is why you need to speak up even when it scares you.