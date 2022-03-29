Taurus—Your April 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Major Change In Your Life

Scroll To See More Images

Dive into your deepest depths, because your Taurus April 2022 horoscope is about exploring your inner world. As a new moon in Aries rushes through your 12th house of unseen energies on April 1, it will bring repressed memories to the surface and unleash your emotions. Let it all out, because actually *feeling* your feelings will set you free. As the sun joins forces with Chiron, you’re finding the courage to face your demons, because your secrets have power!

As you embrace a stronger understanding of your spirituality, you may find that inner success doesn’t always align with what outer success looks like. On April 4, Mars will slam into the inhibiting wall of Saturn, increasing the pressure in your career and upping the ante. You may feel like you’re up against a lot, but you don’t have to be a superhero; you just have to give it your best damn try.

However, by April 12, you may tap into a source of happiness found in your friends and acquaintances. As Jupiter joins forces with Neptune in your 11th house of community, you’re opening your heart to meeting new people and coming together for a higher cause.

Embrace what can be accomplished when you form a time of like-minded souls. As a full moon in Libra flashes through your sixth house of service on April 16, it will inspire you to not only refine your daily routine, but provide a helping hand to those who need it.

Your social life will continue to sparkle by April 27, when Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in your extraverted 11th house, reminding you that platonic love can feel even more elevating than romance. Friendship is showing you magic you never even knew existed, so let down your guard and introduce yourself!

However, you may be uncovering a whole new side of yourself as the month comes to an end. On April 30, a solar eclipse in Taurus will rush through the cosmos, causing ripples of change to extend throughout your life. There’s a chance you’re on the brink of a *major* transformation, so stay tuned for what the universe throws at you next!