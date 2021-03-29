Taurus, Your April Horoscope Wants You To Get Some Things Off Your Chest

It’s the calm before the storm, Taurus. The month begins with Mercury activating your 12th house of spirituality, encouraging you to take on a more introspective mentality. Give yourself time to process all of the emotions you’ve been carrying. The future may feel fuzzy as Mars squares off with Neptune on April 9, making it hard to see where you’re going and identify what your plans are. However, this is only the beginning of your Taurus April 2021 horoscope and believe it or not, this is an incredibly exciting month for you!

The new moon on April 11 will be a beautiful opportunity to release all the guilt, confusion and pain you’ve been carrying. Taking place in your 12th house of endings, this new moon is about getting a weight off your chest and unburdening yourself emotionally. It may feel harder before it gets easier, especially as the sun squares off with Pluto on April 16, but have faith in the process of purging. You have to face the darkness before you can be free from it.

The cosmic energy will brighten and lift as of April 19, when Venus, Mercury and the sun will all officially be in Taurus! This energy suits you, allowing you to embrace the boldest expression of yourself. Regain your confidence and your passion for life.

Once your solar return is in session, you may be thinking about how far you’ve come over the past year and where you’ll go next. By this point, major changes will already be underway—on April 22, Venus will join forces with Uranus, evoking unexpected developments in your life, especially in your relationships. You may desire more independence and rebel against constricting forces in your life. There’s no way of knowing what comes next!

A burst of social energy will rush through you as the month reaches its end. On April 23, Mars will enter your third house of communication, inspiring you to make new friends, connect intellectually and learn new things. Don’t be afraid of speaking your mind! And as a full moon blasts through your seventh house of partnerships on April 26, you’ll begin to understand what the recent changes in your life mean for your relationships. New ones may be underway, Taurus!